FIRST LOOK: Ping G400 Max Driver

If you like Ping's impressive G400 driver but want a 460cc model with even more stability, the new G400 Max ($400) is right up your alley.

Featuring a deeper profile than the standard G400, the Max has the deepest CG of any Ping driver and exceptionally high MOI as well, making it more forgiving and easy to hit. A high-density tungsten back weight that wraps around the rear portion of the sole is a key to the enhanced forgiveness while an extremely thin, strong T9+ forged face contributes to added ballspeed and distance.

The new Ping G400 Max driver. Courtesy of Ping

Other notable features of the G400 Max include Dragonfly Technology for a thinner crown and more discretionary weight low and deep in the clubhead, a textured clubface for more friction and reduced spin, bolder turbulators and Vortec Technology for reduced drag and faster clubhead speed, and patented rib architecture for a deeper, more muted sound and enhanced feel. An adjustable hosel also allows for loft changes of up to +-1°.

A look at the face of the new Ping G400 Max driver. Courtesy of Ping

Available in 9° and 10.5° lofts, the G400 Max comes standard with Ping Alta CB shaft and is also available with Ping Tour and various aftermarket shafts including Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver Dual-Core TiNI 60, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75, and Aldila X-Torsion Copper.