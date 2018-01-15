Ping aims for improved feel and control with new Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges

The new Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges ($140 each steel, $160 each graphite), feature carbon steel construction and precision milled grooves for a softer overall feel and more spin for added control over the previous Glide wedges.

The "stealth," finish, which is applied using a process that yields extra durability, is inspired by Tour players who want less glare and a more compact look at address. To further improve spin rates the higher lofted models (56°, 58°, 60°) feature a precision half groove near the leading edge while the lower lofted models (46°, 50°, 52°) feature shallower sidewall grooves for improved full-shot performance. The previously mentioned higher lofted models feature sharper sidewall grooves to further improve short game spin around the greens.

A look at the face of the new Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge. Courtesy of Ping

Four sole grinds are available including SS (all purpose, mid-bounce), WS (full sole to prevent digging), TS (Tour inspired half-moon grind for precision), and ES (Eye-2 inspired for ease from bunkers), in a variety of loft and bounce combinations. Ping AWT 2.0 steel and Ping CFS graphite shafts come standard. Aftermarket shafts available at no upcharge include True Temper Dynamic Gold, Dynamic Gold 105, Dynamic Gold 120, Project X LZ, True Temper XP95, Nippon NS Pro Modus 105, and KBS Tour.