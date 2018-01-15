Ping unveils new G700 Irons for max distance and forgiveness

If you thought Ping's G400 irons were long and easy to hit you're sure to be wowed by the max-game improvement G700 model ($160 per club steel, $175 per club graphite).

To max out distance and forgiveness, the G700 irons are built with hollow bodies and thin, maraging steel faces, making them perform more like metalwoods in regard to high COR induced launch and ballspeed.

The new Ping G700 iron. Courtesy of Ping

“The desire for golfers to hit their irons farther continues to grow," said John K. Solheim, Ping president. “We want to provide options that greatly increase distance without sacrificing other performance attributes, such as consistency, forgiveness and feel. With the G700 iron, we've been able to accomplish all of that in a very appealing design with a sound that screams distance from the moment golfers hit it."

A look at the technology behind the face of the Ping G700 irons. Courtesy of Ping

The new G700 irons are available in 4-9, PW, UW, and SW in ten different lie angles (color codes) with a choice of Ping's AWT 2.0 steel shafts or Alta CB (counterbalanced) graphite. UST Recoil 760 ES and 780 ES are also available as stock options. Aftermarket shafts available at no upcharge include True Temper Dynamic Gold, Dynamic Gold 105, Dynamic Gold 120, Project X LZ, True Temper XP95, Nippon NS Pro Modus, and KBS Tour steel shafts.