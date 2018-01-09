Callaway unveils new Mack Daddy 4 wedges with unique 'Groove-in-Groove' milling

The new Mack Daddy 4 wedges ($149.99 each) were designed by wedge guru Roger Cleveland with plenty of input from Callaway's Tour Staff, particularly on the preferred shape. A major change to the MD4 versus the past MD3 is a new Groove-in-Groove design, the main grooves being milled horizontally while three micro-ridges that extend the length of the hitting area. Between the micro-ridges are micro-grooves that help impart even more spin to all shots. The design yields 84 different contact points when the clubface touches the ball.

The Callaway MD4 with a platinum chrome finish. Courtesy of Callaway

Another noteworthy design feature is variable grooves – the lower lofted models (52° and less) have less aggressive grooves for optimal performance on full shots while higher lofted models (54° and up) have significantly more aggressive grooves for maximum spin and control around the greens. In addition, an extra groove above the leading edge adds an extra bit of control on short shots.

A look at the face of the new MD4 wedge. Courtesy of Callaway

The new MD4 wedges are available in four grind options, including C, S, W, and a new X Grind, which features a narrow, high-bounce crescent sole that's aimed at players with moderate to steep attack angles. Loft options for the MD4 wedges include 46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60° and 64°, which yield a total of 21 loft-bounce combos. Both platinum chrome and matte black finishes are also available. Dynamic Gold 115 shafts come standard.

The Callaway MD4 with a matte black finish. Courtesy of Callaway

PGA Tour pros who already have put the MD4 wedges into their bags include Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Daniel Berger and Xander Schauffele, among others.

Mack Daddy 4 wedges will be at retail on January 26th.