Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade gear at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson lapped the field on the Plantation course at Kapalua on Sunday, taking home the Sentry Tournament of Champions title by eight strokes. DJ's easy, breezy final-round 65 yielded a 24-under-par total, a big trophy, and a check for $1,260,000. Below is a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done, highlighted by his new M4 driver and fairway wood:

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 tour Spec 661X shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M4 (16.5°) with Project X HZRDUS 6.5 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (3), TaylorMade P-730 DJ Prototype (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 54°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64°) with KBS Tour Wedge 130X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes: Adidas Tour360

