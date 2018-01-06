Michelle Wie's four fashion tips and how to rock them

For the Most Stylish Woman in Golf, there are a number of standards to stick to. Here are Michelle Wie's four favorite fashion tips.

ACCESSORIES ARE IMPORTANT ON AND OFF THE COURSE

"I love jewelry. Anytime I'm playing, I have bracelets, my Omega watch, and rings—I always have my Stanford ring. I just like feeling girly out there. This year, I've also been wearing a choker—it's been kind of my good luck thing. I was only going to wear it one week, and I played well that week, and I'm really superstitious, so I've been wearing it ever since."

SOCIAL MEDIA IS MY FASHION INSPIRATION

"I love looking at Pinterest, where I have all these style boards, and I also love looking at Instagram. I follow Vogue, and all these fashion bloggers, and I get my inspiration there. I just like to have fun with it."

Sorry, Rickie Fowler, but hi-tops on the golf course weren't an original idea. Kohjiro Kinno, The Kahala Hotel and Resort/Honolulu, HI

SORRY, RICKIE, BUT HIGH-TOPS AS GOLF SHOES WERE MY IDEA

"I think Rickie Fowler has a really great sense of style, but I had the high-tops first! I remember when I first signed with Nike, at every product meeting they would ask, "What would you like to see?" And I said, "Sparkles and high-tops." And they're, like, "Okay — we'll do it." Fast forward to another product meeting, just after I won the U.S. Open. "We have a surprise for you," Nike said. And they showed me pink high-tops with camo print, [a design inspired by] the Kinesio tape I wore during the Open. And inside the shoe, they printed my scores. So I was like, 'Oh, that's all it took, winning a major?'"

HIGH-TOPS MAKE GREAT GIFTS, TOO

"Justin Thomas and I made a bet that if he won a tournament I'd make him a pair of shoes. And he was going to the Presidents Cup and didn't have a patriotic pair, so I made him one. I love gifting people shoes. I love shoes! I think shoes are everything."