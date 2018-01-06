Michelle Wie's four fashion tips and how to rock them

2:19 | Tour & News
Michelle Wie is the Most Stylish Woman in Golf
Her high tops and hair-dos are the stuff of legend, but Michelle Wie can slip seamlessly from course style to high fashion.
By GOLF WIRE
Saturday, January 06, 2018

For the Most Stylish Woman in Golf, there are a number of standards to stick to. Here are Michelle Wie's four favorite fashion tips. 

ACCESSORIES ARE IMPORTANT ON AND OFF THE COURSE

"I love jewelry. Anytime I'm playing, I have bracelets, my Omega watch, and rings—I always have my Stanford ring. I just like feeling girly out there. This year, I've also been wearing a choker—it's been kind of my good luck thing. I was only going to wear it one week, and I played well that week, and I'm really superstitious, so I've been wearing it ever since."

SOCIAL MEDIA IS MY FASHION INSPIRATION

"I love looking at Pinterest, where I have all these style boards, and I also love looking at Instagram. I follow Vogue, and all these fashion bloggers, and I get my inspiration there. I just like to have fun with it."

Sorry, Rickie Fowler, but hi-tops on the golf course weren't an original idea.
Kohjiro Kinno, The Kahala Hotel and Resort/Honolulu, HI

SORRY, RICKIE, BUT HIGH-TOPS AS GOLF SHOES WERE MY IDEA

"I think Rickie Fowler has a really great sense of style, but I had the high-tops first! I remember when I first signed with Nike, at every product meeting they would ask, "What would you like to see?" And I said, "Sparkles and high-tops." And they're, like, "Okay — we'll do it." Fast forward to another product meeting, just after I won the U.S. Open. "We have a surprise for you," Nike said. And they showed me pink high-tops with camo print, [a design inspired by] the Kinesio tape I wore during the Open. And inside the shoe, they printed my scores. So I was like, 'Oh, that's all it took, winning a major?'"

HIGH-TOPS MAKE GREAT GIFTS, TOO

"Justin Thomas and I made a bet that if he won a tournament I'd make him a pair of shoes. And he was going to the Presidents Cup and didn't have a patriotic pair, so I made him one. I love gifting people shoes. I love shoes! I think shoes are everything."

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN