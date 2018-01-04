Patrick Reed signs with Nike

Make room, Tiger and Rory: Patrick Reed is joining the Nike Golf roster.

The five-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup firecracker has joined to Nike's list of golfers as of Jan. 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.

Reed has worn Callaway apparel for several years, including as recently as December at the Hero World Challenge. What does this mean for his equipment? It is not particularly clear, but Reed has also played Callaway clubs for years. It is worth noting that Reed used to wear Nike apparel early on in his career, as recently as the spring of 2013.

Patrick Reed is no stranger to Nike apparel, but he'll don the swoosh for the first time since 2013. Getty Images

Nike announced several additional signings as well. Englishman Chris Wood, a 2016 Ryder Cup player and three-time European tour winner, will join the roster, as will college standouts Cameron Champ and Jimmy Stanger. Champ, a Texas A&M grad, turned heads at the U.S. Open when he made the cut as an amateur and went on to contend for much of the event. Stanger is a former All-American who graduated from the University of Virginia.

Nike also announced that world No. 18 Alex Noren is now a head-to-toe Nike athlete, and Lee Westwood and Si Woo Kim will wear Nike footgear.

The group joins a deep Nike roster than includes not just Woods and McIlroy but Michelle Wie, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka, among others.