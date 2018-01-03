A day after announcing it had signed reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Callaway said it has also inked the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele is joining Callaway’s Tour staff and will be playing the company’s woods, irons, wedges, Odyssey putter, and Chrome Soft ball in 2018. He has been using an Odyssey putter for years and said he began testing Callaway’s other offerings in the offseason.

“This really was a natural transition,” he said, “and I’m really confident in how their equipment will help improve every part of my game.”

The two-time winner on Tour last year won the Greenbrier Classic and Tour Championship and notched a top-five finish at the U.S. Open after graduating from the Web.com tour.

Schauffele played collegiate golf at San Diego State, where he won several events including the 2014 California State Amateur Championship. He joins a Tour staff at Callaway that includes Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters and others.

“Xander is one of the most exciting young players in the game,” said Tim Reed, Callaway’s SVP of global sports marketing. “ We know he’s going to do great things with our equipment, and we look forward to being there with him every step of the way.”