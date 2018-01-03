"If your game-day sunglasses only feel appropriate when you're on the course, you're overthinking it." That's the word from Nashville-based image consultant Kari Sims Vaughn, who sees this — ahem — lack of vision in her golf clients' glasses, game-day in and day out.

"Men fail to see the style power in carrying over, say, a sunglass they'd wear with a suit and tie to the course, which can immediately spike your "cool" factor." And those Aviators you've rocked since college? "Consistency is admirable," Vaughn says. "If you can't part ways with a favorite style, then at least experiment with new frame materials and lens colors." Or, as she recommends, take a swing at one of these.

1. Maui Jim Bamboo Forest Rootbeer Fade, $200

Kari says: "Performance meets style in this wrap frame. The change-up from black to — yep, "rootbeer" — says you're serious about style."

2. Under Armour Igniter 2.0 Storm Polarized, $145

Kari says: "These are super-cool. While I wouldn't recommend pairing them with business attire, they rock with any outdoor activity you're into."

3. Persol PO7359S The New Generation, $340

Kari says: "Modern luxury and prestige. Freshest new take on Persol design."

From left: Maui Jim, Under Armour, Persol

4. Oakley—Elmont Medium Polarized Polished Chrome, $203

Kari says: "Cool and casual. Dressed up or dressed down, lounging or playing, these simple, sophisticated specs can work for you."

5. Rayban Original Wayfarer, $153

Kari says: "More than cool. Vintage vibe hips up your approach to even the most sophisticated style."

6. Initium Eyewear Revelation Tortoise with Amber Gradient Lens, $329

Kari says: "These exude total confidence and style originality. Highly stylized frame that's definitely more fashion-driven. Bolder. Sexier." (You may recognize them from the Iron Man movies.)