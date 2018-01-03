"Buy a watch because you like it and will wear it," says Hamilton Powell. If that sounds simple, well, that's the point. Powell founded Crown & Caliber in 2012 as an online marketplace for pre-owned luxury watches. The goal: Take the skepticism out of the watch buying and selling process. With wrist bling, function dictates fashion, Powell says. "Will you be swimming with it? Will it be for dress occasions?" For turning heads from dining room to the driving range, Powell has some favorites.

1. Hublot "Big Bang" Stealth, $4,900

"There's been a surge in demand for minimalistic black watches, and this one hits the mark. It's beautifully made, with an open caseback, which makes it easier to enjoy the internal engineering."

The Hublot, Rolex and Omega watches. Courtesy Crown and Caliber

2. Rolex Datejust 16233, $4,000

"When it comes to high-end luxury watches, the Rolex Datejust is one of the most affordable and historic options out there. Presidents Reagan and Eisenhower wore it."

3. OMEGA Speedmaster 3570.50.00, $3,650

"There is definitely a return to the days of Don Draper, and the Speedmaster looks virtually identical to its 1960s-'70s counterpart." Bonus pedigree: Buzz Aldrin made it the first watch to reach the surface of the moon.

4. Baume and Mercier Clifton 10059, $2,000

Powell's take on tough tickers like the Clifton: "Sometimes you just want a watch that can handle a beating. Focus on ones that are either waterproof or watertight."

The Citizen, Garmin and Baume and Mercier watches. Courtesy Amazon and Crown and Caliber.

5. Garmin fenix 5S, $500

Although he doesn't sell multisport timepieces like this (and the next), Powell likes them for the links, where, he says, you want to "avoid a dress piece or other delicate watches."

6. Citizen AR 2.0 Eco-Drive, $146

He also cautions against playing in a leather strap. "Hot days will ruin it, and the last thing you want is your strap to break mid-swing."