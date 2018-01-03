Strut your stuff! Five pairs of shoes that make a bold statement on the course

Seema Sadekar, social media "like" magnet and self-proclaimed "golf fashionista," once competed on The Big Break, so she knows how to hold your attention. Her Instagram feed is full of trendy styles and a clinic in how to look good on the course. That begins with your strut, and that begins with your shoes. Want to slip into something more comfortable? Sadekar gave us five killer suggestions.

THE BLUE from Royal Albartross, $350

"A British-designed and Italian-made brand, Royal Albartross has set out to create the world's finest golf shoe. That's a tall order, but never underestimate a Royal, right? The Blue is a handcrafted leather shoe accented with red laces. Classic. Bold. An enhancement to any outfit you've pulled for the day."

TOUR 360 BOOST 2.0 from Adidas, $200

"Comfort and enhanced stability are a feature of this upgrade of Adi's already excellent Tour 360 Boost. The premium leather upper delivers protection and durability, and the heel shape is contoured for the ultimate caress. Just ask DJ."

From left: The Blue from Royal Albatross and the Tour 360 Boost 2.0 from Adidas. Kevin Sweeney

AIR ZOOM 90 IT from Nike, $175

"Designed by Rory Mcllroy, this might be the perfect millennial golf shoe— urban fashion meets the links. The aspiration: create performance footwear with lightweight cushioning and a waterproof, one-piece bootie to keep the foot dry and locked in. The shoe in Solar Red will pump up any outfit, and maybe even your drives."

PINTUCK GALLIVANTER from Peter Millar, $225

"Peter Millar has teamed with designer G/FORE to create the perfect leather and waterproof golf shoe. Featuring a signature cleat design and an antimicrobial, triple-density, foam-cushion Ortholite sock liner, these beauties will keep you comfortable and free swinging."

TAILORED COLLECTION from FootJoy, $175

"And one for the ladies. Black-and-white is eternally stylish, and the gorgeous midnight sheen of these gems from FootJoy gets you halfway there. Not every golf shoe is transitional, but these will steady you until the last putt—and stylishly on to the 19th hole."