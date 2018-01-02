Less than a year after adding a green jacket to his closet, Sergio Garcia is adding a new brand of clubs to his bag.

Callaway Golf announced that Garcia has joined its Tour staff and will be playing the company's woods, irons, wedges, putter, and ball in 2018 and beyond.

Further details of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement won’t come as much of a surprise to those who follow the industry closely. Since his October split with TaylorMade, Garcia has been spotted playing a variety of Callaway clubs, most recently at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November, where the 37-year-old Spaniard had a Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver in his bag, along with the company’s Apex MB irons and Mack Daddy wedges.

Sergio Garcia has won 10 times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2017 Masters, his first career major. Courtesy of Callaway

According to company reps, Garcia has worked extensively with Callaway's Tour department to dial in his new woods (which will most likely be from the Epic line), Apex irons, and Mack Daddy 4 wedges. He has also experimented with the Chrome Soft ball and a new Odyssey putter.

Garcia has won 10 PGA Tour events and 30 titles worldwide, including the 2017 Masters. He also has compiled an impressive 19-11-7 record in the Ryder Cup.

"Sergio has been one of the world's most talented and charismatic players for almost 20 years," Chip Brewer, Callaway's president and CEO, said in a statement. "It will be fun to see what he can do using Callaway equipment."