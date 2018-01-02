Adidas agrees to new contracts with Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton

Adidas announced on Tuesday that it has extended its apparel and footwear contracts with Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele and has signed Tyrrell Hatton to a multi-year deal as well.

All three players have found recent success in the pro ranks. Garcia won the 2017 Masters, while Schauffele captured PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors. Hatton continues to rise up the ranks of the European tour, where he has won three times in the last two years.

The trio joins a strong roster of Adidas golfers that includes World No. 1, Dustin Johnson, No. 4 Jon Rahm and No. 6 Justin Rose.

"We're aligning ourselves with players who not only perform on the course, but also fit the brand and culture we have at Adidas," Jeff Lienhart, the president of Adidas Golf, said in the release. "To work with players like DJ, Sergio, Justin and Tyrrell is spectacular, but to also include two young players in Xander and Jon – the top-two Rookies of the Year in 2017 from both of the world’s top professional tours – we know there's a bright future ahead for all of us."

Sergio Garcia has been with Adidas since turning pro in 1999. Getty Images

Garcia, currently No. 11 in the World, has been with Adidas since turning pro in 1999, while Schauffele signed with the brand in 2015. This will be the first year with Adidas for Hatton, who is No. 16.

