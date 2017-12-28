Adidas Golf releases tiger shark-inspired 'Niuhi' shoe

In advance of the PGA Tour’s swing through Hawaii, Adidas Golf has announced the release of a limited edition shoe inspired by a certain aquatic predator.

The new version of the Adicross Bounce – the Niuhi – has been released ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Resort. The tournament begins January 4.

The shoe’s grey color and subtle striping is a nod to one of Hawaii’s most well-known animals, the tiger shark. An Adidas release stated that the shoe "looks to reflect that spirit of competition that lies within the best players in the world."

Courtesy Adidas Golf

The new kicks provide versatility, as they are spikeless and non-marking, but also give a golfer grip via the outsole's 181 lugs.

"We wanted to design a shoe that embodied a player’s insatiable hunger to win," said Masun Denison, Adidas Golf’s global footwear director. "As players head to the islands of Hawaii at the start of the year, the shark became a natural part of the design; not just because this area is one of their natural habitats, but also because the hunger they possess can be similar to these players seeking a win on tour - especially after already having a taste of victory."

You can read the complete release here.

The limited edition Adicross Bounce Niuhi ($140 USD) will be available for purchase on adidas.com beginning January 4 at 8:00 a.m. PT, although other colorways of the Adicross Bounce ($120 USD) will be available on January 1.