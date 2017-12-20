Travelin’ Joe’s last-minute holiday gift guide

Shopping days may have dwindled to a precious few, but if you're scrambling to get the golfer in your life something special, try one of these 12 items on for size.

The Serious Stick

Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder

Whether you're last-century low-tech, or whether you've seen everything under the sun, you have to tip your cap to the top of the line. In laser rangefinders right now, Bushnell’s Pro X2 is best of the best. It’s fast, accurate, waterproof and rock-solid. It's also innovative. Need specifics? The Pinseeker with JOLT technology means the unit vibrates when it locks in the distance number. The Slope-Switch technology means that you get a yardage (or meters) that incorporates the slope of the ground. For events when that calculation is forbidden, you just flip a switch and it’s off. Oh, and depending on whether you've got a bright background or a dark one, you can toggle the yardage display between red and black. This one has it all. $449.99; bushnellgolf.com

Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder

​

Second option: TRX Home2 System Suspension Trainer — for fitness buffs, or those who wish to be. $149.95; trxtraining.com

The New or Casual Player

Golfalyzer

If you typically enjoy an adult beverage or two during a round, it's easy to let your numbers get away from you. Keep track of your golf score and your sobriety with this personal breathalyzer, a handy gadget to provide you with your final tallies at the end of a round. $14.95; golfalyzer.us

Second option: Perfect for beginners and experts alike is the PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer; $29.99; puttout.golf

Your Junior

Daphne's Headcovers

More than 100 PGA and LPGA Tour pros have had clubs adorned with a Daphne's animal headcover, including a certain Tiger, so this is a perfect stocking stuffer for the young or young at heart. Among the newest offerings is the Roadrunner, an Arizona favorite, though as you might expect, it's going fast. $36.95; daphnesheadcovers.com

Daphne's Headcovers

​

Second option: FootJoy Junior Golf Shoes; $69.99; footjoy.com

The Golf Snob

Live View Golf Camera

With a lightweight, mostly indestructible wireless camera that mounts easily to your golf bag and an easy-to-use app, you can turn any iPhone or tablet into an indispensable teaching tool, with real-time video feedback of your swing. Watch yourself practice while marking up the images. Swing thoughts sold separately. $179; liveviewgolf.com

Live View Golf Camera

​

Second option: Cufflinks made from balls retrieved at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole; $160; cufflinks.com

The Literary Type

Rain Delay: Untold Stories of the Legends of Golf

Curious about how Jim "Bones" Mackay saved Davis Love III at Love's first Ryder Cup? Or what Jack Nicklaus remembers about the prank Gary Player's brother pulled at a South African game reserve? Photographer-author Mark Squire had attended enough golf banquets to hear some terrific tales from the tours that had never been printed or broadcast. He decided to compile a collection of untold stories, the kind that might be told to pro-am partners during a rain delay. Through first-person interviews with greats such as Nicklaus, Player, Love and more than 20 other legends, Squire has put together the perfect companion for your own rainy day. $19.95 (percentage of proceeds to charity); untoldgolfstories.com

Second option: The 1997 Masters: My Story (Tiger Woods, with Lorne Rubenstein); $30; barnesandnoble.com

The Man Who Has Everything

Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear

Jordan Spieth credited his 2017 British Open victory in part to the restful slumber he achieved on the long flight over from the U.S., clad in high-tech pajamas. Developed with Patriots QB Tom Brady, the sleepwear is designed to reflect Far Infrared energy into the body, which Under Armour claims helps the body recover faster and promotes better sleep. $79-$99 per piece; underarmour.com

Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear

​

Second option: Pro-am spot in the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major; $3,999; anainspiration.com