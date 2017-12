Procrastinating on your Christmas gift list? You still have time to order the perfect present online. Check out these 10 sites offering discounts and expedited shipping deals.

AMAZON: Golf balls, shoes, apparel, training aids, tech, and equipment from top brands like Callaway, Bridgestone, Titleist and TaylorMade. For delivery by Christmas, order standard shipping by Monday, December 18 or two-day shipping by Friday, December 22. December 23 is the last day for one-day shipping before the holiday. Prime members can order some items on Christmas Eve using Prime Now for delivery within a two-hour window.

UNDER ARMOUR: Golf shoes, apparel and accessories. Order by 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 19 for Christmas Eve delivery, and get free shipping on U.S. orders over $60.

MIZZEN+MAIN: Ultra-comfortable and practical dress shirts and button-downs. Get free two-day shipping on orders over $100 when you order by Tuesday, December 19 at 2 p.m. CST. Order by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20 for overnight shipping by Christmas.

Order great golf gifts like these for your loved ones this Christmas. Courtesy Amazon, Zappos, Garmin and FootJoy.

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE: Deals on golf shoes, accessories, equipment and apparel. Order by Tuesday, December 19 for two-day shipping at $9.99 and by Wednesday, December 20 with next-day shipping for the same price. Both on orders over $99.

GARMIN: Golf watches, fitness trackers and smart watches. Free ground shipping on orders over $49.

ZAPPOS: Golf shoes from Nike, Adidas, Ecco, Skechers and more. Order by Thursday, December 21 at 11 a.m. for expedited delivery by Christmas.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS: Golf equipment, technology and apparel from FootJoy, Bushnell, Callaway, TaylorMade and more. Order by Wednesday, December 20 for delivery by Christmas or pick up in store.

BONOBOS: Polos, dress shirts, pants and men's golf apparel. Save an extra 30% on sale items using code HOHOHO and order by Wednesday, December 20 at 5 p.m. to get free delivery by Christmas.

THE TIE BAR: Dress shirts, pocket squares and ties at affordable prices. Get free two-day shipping on orders over $60 for delivery by Christmas.

J.CREW: Men's apparel and accessories. Save 40% on full price items with code TIME2GIVE. Get free shipping on orders over $150. Order by Tuesday, December 19 for guaranteed delivery by Christmas.