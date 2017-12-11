Puma unveils four new golf shoe models for 2018

The Spring/Summer shoe collection from Puma features new models for both men and women, and include many of Puma's unique technologies including their Disc closure system, Ignite foam, and Epic Performance last. All new models will available at retail on December 15th, 2017.

IGNITE PWRSPORT, $140

The new Puma Ignite PwrSport golf shoe. Courtesy of Puma

​

A makeover of the popular Ignite Spikeless Sport, the new model offers increased stability and comfort with a significantly freshened look. Puma's PwrFrame technology along with PwrCage provide the enhanced balance and support during the swing while Ignite foam provides plenty of comfort. Available in four colorways including Shade/Black, Quarry/White, Black/Silver, and Peacoat/Silver and Peacoat/Camo.

GRIP FUSION, $90

The new Puma Grip Fusion golf shoes. Courtesy of Puma

​

Two layers of foam in the sole of the Grip Fusion along with an anatomically shaped last and microfiber uppers provide max comfort both on and off the course. Grip is enhanced by strategically positioned traction lugs in the sole that also enhance balance during the swing and while walking. Available in four colorways including Quarry/Acid, Lime/Black, Black/Black/White, and White/Quiet Shade, Black.

MONOLITE CAT WOVEN, $80

The new Puma Monolite Cat Woven golf shoes. Courtesy of Puma

​

Aimed at female golfer looking for comfort and breathability in warmer weather, the Monolite Cat Woven is exceptionally lightweight and flexible. Features include a Yoga Mat insole and carbon rubber sole for the ultimate in energy-saving and comfortable performance. Available in four colorways including Glacier Grey, Paradise Pink, Peacoat, and Sunny Lime.

IGNITE STATEMENT LOW, $120

The new Puma Ignite Statement Low golf shoes. Courtesy of Puma

Designed for Women the Ignite Statement Low features plenty of style for discerning players. Ignite foam in the sole provides plenty of cushioning and comfort right out of the box while a new Women's Sport Last enhances fit and stability. Grip is provided by 39 hexagons that work in multiple directions and 24 chevron sole lugs that work in varying turf conditions. Available in three colorways including Black/White, Quarry/White, and Peacoat/Aquarius.