Wilson unveils Staff C300 line with 'power holes' to increase ballspeed

Wilson Staff is making a big statement before the PGA Merchandise Show with the introduction of an entirely new C300 family of woods and irons.

The new C300 driver ($399), features a new iteration of the company's "power hole" technology, which incorporates four holes around the clubface to promote more flexing at impact for increased ballspeed and distance.

The Wilson Staff C300 driver. Courtesy of Wilson

Other features of the new driver include sole weight adjustability (two 6g and one 2g weight), to customize performance for neutral, draw, or fade tendency, and adjustable hosel technology for a variety of lofts. Standard lofts are 9°, 10.5°, and 12°, and all come standard with a Fujikura Speeder Pro 58 shaft.

The C300 fairway woods ($219.99 each) also feature power hole technology for increased ballspeed and distance, as well as sole weight adjustability (two 2 gram weights and one 12 gram weight), and hosel adjustability. Standard lofts include 13.5°, 15°, and 18°.

The Wilson Staff C300 fairway wood. Courtesy of Wilson

The C300 hybrids ($209.99 each) feature the same impressive technologies as the fairway woods and driver and are available in standard lofts of 17°, 20°, and 23°. C300 fairway woods come stock with Fujikura Speeder Pro 68 shafts while the hybrids come with Fujikura Speeder Pro 78h shafts.

In addition to the new woods, new C300 irons ($799 steel, $899 graphite), and C300 forged irons ($899 steel, $999 graphite) are also available. The standard C300 irons feature two rows of "power holes" located both in the sole, toe, and topline of the club. The result is both added forgiveness on off-center hits and more flex in the face for added ballspeed.

The Wilson Staff C300 iron. Courtesy of Wilson

For players who prefer added feel and control, the C300 forged irons are built from carbon steel and also feature two rows of power holes in the head, both in the toe and sole. Unlike the standard C300 iron, the forged model doesn't contain any holes in the topline and features solid short irons (9-PW). Stock shafts for C300 irons include KBS Tour 90 steel and Fujikura Speeder Pro 78i graphite, while stock models for the C300 forged include KBS Tour 105 steel and Fujikura Pro 85i graphite.

The new Wilson Staff C300 family will be available for pre-sale on December 4th on wilson.com/C300 and at retail in January 2018.