Winner's Bag: Rickie Fowler's Cobra gear at the Hero World Challenge

Rickie Fowler fired a course-record 61 in the final round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday, grabbing the title and the $1,000,000 winner's check in the process. Fowler's seven-straight birdies on the front nine led to an impressive 18-under-par finish, good for a four-stroke margin over second place finisher Charlie Hoffman.

Here's a full list of the gear Rickie used to get the job done, including brand new Cobra F8+ driver and fairway woods:

Driver: Cobra King F8+ (8°), with Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X shaft, 43.5” length

Fairway Woods: Cobra F8+ (13°), Cobra King F8+ Baffler (14.5°), with Aldila Synergy 70X shaft

Irons: Cobra King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125 shafts

Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind (52°, 56°, 60°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

