Callaway releases limited edition Customs Tour Limited Epic Red driver

Callaway announced its new Epic line of golf clubs earlier this year, and among them was the new Epic Star driver. This week, Callaway unveiled another driver, and this one is only available in limited quantities: the Callaway Customs Tour Limited Epic Red driver.
The new big stick has a striking red finish and features much of the same technology as the GBB Epic driver, including a clear triaxial carbon crown, a premium Project X HZRDUS Red Shaft, a red leather headcover and Callaway's patented Jailbreak technology.
This is the first release from the Callaway Customs-Tour limited program. The new driver is available now at callawaygolf.com. It's available for righties only and comes in lofts of 9° and 10.5°, with a price tag of $599.99.
