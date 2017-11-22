The best Holiday deals on golf gear from PGA TOUR Superstore

The Holidays are right around the corner, and PGA TOUR Superstore is celebrating with a bunch of great deals so you can save some money on all the golf gear, gadgets and apparel you need for next season. From deals on GPS rangefinders, Adidas shoes and apparel, and even free golf ball customization, PGA TOUR Superstore has all the bases covered. Check out some of the best deals below.

SAVE $50 ON A BUSHNELL TOUR V4 RANGEFINDER

Get one of the top rangefinders in the game for just $250. Deal ends November 26th.

SAVE $100 ON A BUSHNELL NEO iON GPS Watch

Get a GPS watch pre-loaded with over 35,000 courses in more than 30 countries for just $100. Deal ends November 26th.

SAVE $50 ON A NIKON COOLSHOT 20 RANGEFINDER

A compact, lightweight, rainproof rangefinder for just $150. Deal ends November 26th.

25% OFF ALL COLLEGE-THEMED APPAREL

Get a polo shirt or pullover decked out in your favorite college team's colors and logos. Deal ends November 26th.

25% OFF SELECT UNDER ARMOUR APPAREL

Deck yourself out in the apparel worn by PGA Tour players like Jordan Spieth and save 25% while you're at it. Deal ends November 26th.

FREE CALLAWAY GOLF BALL PERSONALIZATION

If you buy any pack of Callaway Chrome Soft or Chrome Soft X golf balls in standard white or yellow you can get free custom stamping while the offer lasts. Deal ends December 31.

SAVE $20 ON ADIDAS GOLF SHOES

Buy a pair of Adidas golf shoes above $110 and get $20 off. Offer does not include Tour360 Boost or Tour360 2.0 shoes.

BUY ONE ADIDAS ITEM GET SECOND ITEM 50% OFF

If you buy one Adidas apparel item you can get the second item of equal or lesser value 50% off, as long as it's a full-price item.

$50 OFF GOLF LESSONS

Save $50 on a six golf lessons from a certified professional instructor. Deal ends December 31.

