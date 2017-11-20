Winner's Bag: Austin Cook's gear at the RSM Classic

Monday, November 20, 2017

PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook captured the RSM Classic by four strokes on Sunday via a strong final-round 67. The win, which came on Sea Island Club's Seaside Course, was Cook's first on the PGA Tour, and came with a lot of perks including a check for $1,116,000.

Here's a full list of the gear the 26-year-old from Arkansas used to get the job done:

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5°), with Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution shaft

Fairway Woods: Ping G400 Stretch (13°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder shaft

Hybrids: Ping G400 (19°, 22°), with Matrix Ozik Altus shafts

Austin Cook during the final round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club.

Getty Images

Irons: Ping S55 (5-PW), with KBS Tour shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50°, 56°, 60°), with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma G Tyne

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

