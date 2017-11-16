When Nike decided to get out of the golf equipment business last year, they didn't give up on footwear for the sport, instead going all-in on golf shoes. In particular, Nike's Air Jordan line of golf kicks have been wildly popular, and now they're releasing a new model just in time for the holiday season.

This week Nike announced the release of an all-black, "murdered out" version of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoe. The attractive new spikeless treads include an antique leather upper, which Nike says "transforms to develop a beautiful patina" after it's worn.

The new all-black Nike Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium golf shoes. Courtesy of Nike

Nike originally released the Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium model in February of this year. The originals had a red-and-white color scheme, just like Michael Jordan's longtime team, the Chicago Bulls. They debuted 30 years after the release of the original basketball version of the shoes.

The sole of the new all-black Nike Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoes. Courtesy of Nike

You can buy the new all-black Nike Air Jordan 1 Golf Premium shoes starting December 15.