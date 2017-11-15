Black Friday 2017: Best deals for golfers

Score deals on golf shoes, golf gloves, rangefinders, and smartwatches
Courtesy Nike, Garmin, Nikon and Callaway
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Black Friday is back, and this year the annual day of sales, deals and doorbusters is more digital than ever before. For the first time last year, more shoppers scored retail deals online than in brick and mortar stores. Accordingly, most brands are now offering the same or better deals on their websites as they do in-store. Many of the sales begin on Thanksgiving evening (5 p.m. or 6 p.m.) and continue throughout Friday and into Saturday morning, but since you can take advantage online there's no need to leave your dinner table to snag everything on your holiday list.

AMAZON

The e-commerce behemoth doesn't disappoint on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering deals on everything from shoes and home tech to cleaning products and gym equipment. Amazon's deals work in the same way that their Amazon Prime Day sales do: they disappear and reappear as things sell out or reach a designated time, so keep an eye on their Black Friday landing page for the most up to date information.

When: November 17-24

Deals: 30% off Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder, 60% off New Balance shoes, 30% Under Armour Recovery Sleepwear, $20 off Amazon Echo, $20 off Amazon Cloud Cam

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

When: Deals begin at 6 p.m. Thursday night, with some extending through Saturday morning. Most sales are available online as well as in stores.

Deals: Up to 25% off select complete sets, $150 off Garmin electronics, up to 50% off select athletic apparel

OLD NAVY

When: November 22-24

Deals: Get 50% off entire purchase on activewear, clothes, fan gear and more

MACY'S

When: Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to Friday at 2 a.m. Various deals begin at 6 a.m. Friday and last until 1 p.m.

Deals: Save on designer suiting from Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Lauren, 75% off sport coats and overcoats, 50% off designer dress shirts

NIKE

When: November 15-24

Deals: Save $20 on Nike FI Flex golf shoe, $20 off Nike flat front golf pants, $50 off Nike Air Zoom TW71 golf shoes, $20 off Nike Shield Full-Zip Jacket

Programmed with more than 39,000 courses worldwide, the Approach acts like a caddie on your wrist, providing up-to-date yardages at almost any track you play. It also features a digital scorecard and can be programmed to accept and display e-mail and text messages directly from your phone. And get this: It even tells time.

Courtesy Garmin
More than 100 PGA and LPGA Tour pros have had clubs adorned with a Daphne’s animal headcover, including a certain Tiger. So this is a sublime stocking stuffer for the young or young at heart. Among the newest offerings is the Roadrunner, an Arizona favorite—though, as you might expect, it’s going fast.

Courtesy Amazon
In development for 10 years, the five-layer TP5 series balls have large, soft, three-layer inner cores (called a "Tri-Fast Core") consisting of an extremely low-compression center, a marginally stiffer outer core, and an even stiffer mantle layer. Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth layers -- a firm inner cover and soft cast-urethane outer cover -- combine for elite short-game spin and control.

SLEEVE AND BALL: MANFRED KOH; CROSS SECTION: JESSE REITER
The Fairway polo by Johnnie-O is lightweight and cool, and even if you're exposed to intense sun the shirt remains perspiration-free. You can also order the shirt with your favorite MLB team logo.

Courtesy Johnnie-O
This model is so good that it should almost be mandatory, especially if the goal really is to speed up play. It can shoot up to 400 yards, and with the slope calculation feature turned on it also provides the adjusted distance (a must for practice rounds). The best part? The unit jolts when it locks in the target. For me, it's confidence that the yardage is correct.

Portable speakers abound, but this little number from Cobra Golf (who else, with cool kids Lexi and Rickie on staff?) gets it right. Little package, big sound, and it clips right on to your bag. Metallica, anyone?

Courtesy Puma
Blast Motion may just be the golf gadget of the year. It's a putting and full-swing sensor that attaches to the grip of your club and works in three ways: as a speedometer, as a clock to measure timing, and as a compass to measure the 3D direction of your stroke or swing. The Blast is particularly useful for putting; its sensor tracks motion back and forth, up and down and side to side, allowing you to home in quickly on fixes and keep your game on a roll.

Courtesy Blast Motion
FootJoy's FJAspire has just enough detailing to make it cool and understated enough to go with everything. It's a low-profile, lightweight, fully waterproof soft-spike shoe that performs beautifully—especially in damp conditions, when some traction, on the turf and your game is needed.

Courtesy FootJoy
This convenient device easily clips to your club's shaft and provides instant feedback on head speed, tempo, swing path and face angle to your iOS or Android device. You can also watch your swing in 3D. Use it to check if you're rotating the clubface correctly on your backswing and challenge yourself to swing faster.

Courtesy Swingbyte
This really is the age of knowing…everything. Distance to the pin, distance to clear the bunker, or how off line your driver has been all day. The screw-in caps measure all the numbers that an amateur really wants—distance, consistency, fairways hit (or missed), putts recorded, etc.—and tosses it into a slick smartphone interface. It's one of those things where you don't know what you're missing until you try it.

Courtesy Arccos
Score a pair of Puma's limited edition all-white high-tops, exactly like the ones that Rickie Fowler wore at the British Open this year at Royal Birkdale. The shoes are feature premium leather and include support to promote stability and flexibility as you swing.

Courtesy Puma
Jordan Spieth credited his 2017 British Open victory in part to the restful slumber he achieved on the long flight over from the U.S., clad in high-tech pajamas. Developed with Patriots QB Tom Brady, the sleepwear is designed to reflect Far Infrared energy into the body, which Under Armour claims helps the body recover faster and promotes better sleep. For men and women.

Courtesy Under Armour
Windproof, water-resistant and super-light for freedom of movement, this soft-shell beauty has all the elements you need for, well…the elements. It folds so small and fits so snugly in your bag that you'll forget it's there (until you need it).

Courtesy Galvin Green
Win compliments on the course with this unique bag from the California-based Linksoul. The charcoal fabric gives it a grey flannel flair one day and a skater's look the next, but it always turns heads. Of course, the standard carry bag accoutrements (useful pockets, comfortable backpack straps) abound.

Courtesy Linksoul
Tory Sport's women's golf collection is full of bold, retro styles in luxe performance fabrics, from cashmere to ultra soft cotton. Geometric prints, understated plaids, and charming details make this line the perfect fit for the most stylish golfer you know.

Courtesy Tory Sport
They're lightweight and snug (perfect combo), and the larger frame size keeps peripheral vision unobstructed. The Blue Hawaii lens clears the noise without turning the world around you dark.

Courtesy Maui Jim
Nike's latest offering for golfers is inspired by the brand's iconic Tennis Classic sneakers. The new golf shoes, which come in white, black or navy, take their design cues from another sport. "Golf and tennis are similar in many ways with regards to time-honored tradition, sportsmanship, heritage, as well as being classic in every way," footwear design director James Arizumi said in a press release. The shoes sport a clean, updated look, spikeless outsole, and are made from a combination of real and synthetic leather.

Courtesy Nike
Walk the course in style and comfort with the updated TOUR360 shoe from Adidas. Worn by Dustin Johnson en route to his playoff-win at the Northern Trust, the new version features a softer, lighter and more flexible thermoplastic urethane (TPU) outsole to allow the feet to move more naturally, while a new TPU top plate wraps up the lateral side of the shoe for extra stability during the swing.

Courtesy Adidas
Following the success of the original Chrome Soft, the four-piece Chrome Soft X has a higher compression (90 vs. 70) for faster, Tour-like swing speeds. A formula change to the dual "SoftFast" core contributes to more ball speed off the tee and combines with a slightly firmer urethane cover for crisper feel. "The ball has similar greenside control as Chrome Soft, but with more iron spin for maximum workability and control," says Dave Bartels, senior director of golf ball R&D. Plus, the HEX aerodynamic dimple pattern has been modified for a more penetrating flight with short and mid-irons.

SLEEVE AND BALL: BRIAN HENN; CROSS SECTION: JESSE REITER.
No decent player likes to admit that they can't roll the rock, but for years the difference between my good and not-so-good rounds has been my putting. After having tried, with little effect, a million different putters, grips and golf balls, the Flat Cat Solution finally helped me go drain-o with more consistency. The weight below my hands finally stabilized my stroke, and the flat top improved my grip. Shaky on the greens? Give one a try.

Courtesy Lamkin
This thing just looks sexy—and it's deadly accurate, to boot, providing measurements to a tenth of a yard from up to 800 yards away. There's also a True Golf Range mode that combines the measurement from its infrared laser with the incline/decline to the pin, current altitude and temperature. Before using the GX5i3, I wildly miscalculated how much each of those factors affected playing distance. If you input your typical yardages, the rangefinder will also provide a club recommendation. Hey, who needs Fluff?

Courtesy Amazon
These performance fabric dress shirts from Mizzen+Main will become a new favorite. The company also makes golf polos, but their collared shirts withstand swampy commutes to both the golf course and the office.

Courtesy Mizzen+Main
A hinged base and legs that extend farther and wider than in previous models keep the 5.1-pound bag from tipping when the stand is engaged. Plus, three built-in handles around the top make it easy to lift, and the 14-way top makes grabbing your weapon a cinch. For storage, there are nine zippered pockets. Colors include black, navy, black-white-red, black-red, navy-red, black-blue-lime, and black-charcoal-orange.

Courtesy Titleist
Keep feet drip-dry in this bold design, powered by Gore-Tex Surround technology that includes a three-year waterproof guarantee. Openings along the midsole let sweat escape out the side, while perforations in the supple leather upper improve airflow. The white/red/blue style (pictured) has a liner for sockless wear; the camel, black, and white versions do not.

Courtesy Ecco
If a set of PXG's custom-built clubs is too much of a stretch for your budget, you can still add a bit of luxe to your golf ensemble with the company's premium logoed bag. Composed of supple black Nappa leather, the bag has a soft-lined interior and a zippered shoe compartment at the bottom, along with an additional removable drawstring pouch.

Coutesy of PXG
