Check out these fish food golf balls you can hit into the ocean

By Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

American entrepreneur Tony Robbins has a lavish vacation home in Fiji. The oceanside property has practically everything you could ever want...except room for a driving range. But the billionaire life coach found a simple solution to that problem: biodegradable fish food golf balls.

According to Businessinsider.com, Robbins enjoys hitting balls into the ocean from his mansion, but blanketing the ocean floor with white plastic balls is terrible for the environment. So Robbins found a company based in Barcelona, Spain, that produces EcoBioBalls, which are biodegradable golf balls filled with fish food. As Robbins puts it, "they're ecologically sound, but also the fish love it."

You can watch a video of Robbins explaining how the balls work below.

