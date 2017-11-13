How is a golf ball made? Titleist is now offering behind-the-scenes tours of its plant

Now is your chance to see exactly how a golf ball is made, brought to you by the folks at Titleist.

The Titleist Golf Ball Experience will debut on Nov. 20 at Titleist Ball Plant 3 in New Bedford, Mass., where golf nuts can go behind the scenes and get up close and personal with how Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls come to life.

Tours are only available for Team Titleist members and last 90 minutes. You must register in advance and be 13 or older.

For more details on the tour and how to register or sign up to become a Team Titleist member, click here.