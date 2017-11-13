Winner's Bag: Patton Kizzire's gear at the OHL Classic

Thirty-one-year-old Patton Kizzire fought off a charging Rickie Fowler to capture his first career PGA Tour victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Kizzire's final-round 67 was good enough to edge Rickie by one stroke. It was the newly-minted champion's third-straight top 10 to start the 2017-18 season.

Here's a full list of the equipment he used to get the job done:

Patton Kizzire tees off during the final round of the 2017 OHL Classic. Getty Images

Driver: Titleist 917 D3 (10.5°), with a Fujikura Atmos 6X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist 917 F2 (16.5°)

Hybrid: Titleist 913H (19°)

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (4); Titleist 718 CB (5-6); Titleist 718 MB (7-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey prototype TVD (52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

