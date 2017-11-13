Winner's Bag: Patton Kizzire's gear at the OHL Classic

1:23 | Equipment
The most expensive golf clubs
Diamond-encrusted putters? Gold-plated drivers? Here are the world’s most expensive golf clubs available for purchase.
Thirty-one-year-old Patton Kizzire fought off a charging Rickie Fowler to capture his first career PGA Tour victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Kizzire's final-round 67 was good enough to edge Rickie by one stroke. It was the newly-minted champion's third-straight top 10 to start the 2017-18 season.
Here's a full list of the equipment he used to get the job done:
Getty Images
Driver: Titleist 917 D3 (10.5°), with a Fujikura Atmos 6X shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist 917 F2 (16.5°)
Hybrid: Titleist 913H (19°)
Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (4); Titleist 718 CB (5-6); Titleist 718 MB (7-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey prototype TVD (52°, 56°, 60°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x