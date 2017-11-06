Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay's Titleist gear at the Shriners

UCLA grad Patrick Cantlay shot a final-round 67 on Sunday and then won a playoff over Whee Kim and Alex Cejka at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. Here's a full list of the Titleist gear he used to grab his first victory on the PGA Tour, and the $1,224,000 winner's check:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (9.5°), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ shaft

Hybrid: Titleist H16 H2 (21°), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution shaft

Patrick Cantlay during the final round of the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open. Getty Images

Irons: Titleist 714 AP2 (4-P), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54°), SM6 (56°, 60°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

