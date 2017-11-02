Check out Charley Hoffman's custom Las Vegas-themed golf shoes at the Shriners

1:23 | Equipment
The most expensive golf clubs
Diamond-encrusted putters? Gold-plated drivers? Here are the world’s most expensive golf clubs available for purchase.
By Kevin Cunningham
Thursday, November 02, 2017

PGA Tour veteran Charley Hoffman is in the field this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, and he's honoring the host city, and his hometown, with some custom FootJoys decked out with Vegas-related imagery.

Tour & News
Charley Hoffman to donate entire Shriners winnings to Las Vegas victims

Hoffman's new kicks are primarily white, but include flashes of casino flair such as a pair of aces, slot machine 7s and playing card suits. The most notable Vegas-themed art on the shoes is a representation of the famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" neon sign. A unique addition located underneath the sign is the word "STRONG" in big, bold text, which is presumably a nod to the survivors of the Mandalay Bay mass shooting last month. Check out the kicks below.

A closer look at Hoffman's Vegas-themed golf shoes

A closer look at Hoffman's Vegas-themed golf shoes.
@PGATOUR

In addition to being a Las Vegas resident, Hoffman played college golf at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Hoffman recently pledged to donate all of his winnings from the Shriners to the victims of the shooting massacre.

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN