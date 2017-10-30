Winner's bag: Justin Rose wins WGC-HSBC Champions with TaylorMade

Justin Rose wins WGC-HSBC Champions as Johnson falters
Dustin Johnson held a commanding 54-hole lead, but he was unable to hold it and Justin Rose took advantage.
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, October 30, 2017

Justin Rose won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai by overcoming an eight-stroke deficit to Dustin Johnson. Rose’s final-round 67 comfortably made up all the strokes he needed as Johnson, who was going for his third WGC in 2017, put up a surprising 77.

Here's a full list of gear Rose used to take the title and pocket the $1,660,000 check.

Driver: TaylorMade M1 ’17 (9.5°) with TPT shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M1 '16 (15°, 19°), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 prototype (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°, 60°), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Rose shot a 67 in tough conditions on Sunday.
Getty Images

