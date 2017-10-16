First Look: Callaway Apex MB and X Forged irons

After receiving a ton of feedback from its Tour staff, including Phil Mickelson, two new sets of Callaway forged irons, the Apex MB and the X-Forged ($1299.99 each), were designed to provide the combination of feel, feedback, look, and performance demanded by the very best players -- including Mickelson himself. Soon they'll be in a store near you.

The new Apex Muscleback (MB), rounds out the Apex family nicely, giving those who didn’t click with the Apex or Apex Pro a more precise option. Features include traditional forged carbon steel construction, classic Tour shaping, a thinner topline and sole, a bright chrome finish, and optimized CG positioning and 20V grooves for enhanced shot-shaping.

The other option for players with traditional tastes is the new X Forged irons, which provide a combination of feel, control and improved turf interaction in a classic look. A compact cavity design also provides slightly more forgiveness and launch angle than the Apex MB, making the X Forged a nice option for a combo set (Phil has played a split set with a 3 and 5-7 in the X Forged, and 8-PW in the Apex MB). Other features of the X Forged irons include a longer blade length than the MB, slightly stronger lofts, and 20V grooves for improved control and spin.

Both the Apex MB and X-Forged irons will be available at retail on Nov. 3.

