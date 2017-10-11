Tiger posts a video of himself swinging an iron, seemingly to show that he is making progress in a possible attempt to get back to competitive play.

When it was announced that Tiger Woods would be signing a multi-year contract with TaylorMade, the deal included plans for Woods to work with the brand to design a set of irons specifically for him.

Those plans were vague at the time, but new irons — stamped with TGR branding — spotted in Woods's bag Tuesday have gearheads buzzing.

Woods took part in a clinic alongside Kevin Chappell Tuesday at the Tiger Woods Invitational at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Kevin Roman, director of Instruction at MPCC, snapped a close-up of Woods's bag.

@GolfWRX Here is a look inside Tiger Woods bag. pic.twitter.com/H2uf3Vi8Ub — Kevin Roman (@kevinromangolf) October 10, 2017

As you can see, his bag familiarly features Frank the Tiger head cover, but look closer and you’ll see a mixed bag of clubs, including several "TGR"-branded irons mixed in with other TaylorMade clubs. It is unclear if those TGR irons are the clubs Woods and TaylorMade planned to develop together (or if they're older clubs simply stamped with the TGR logo), but they are certainly a new look for Woods’s bag.

As Jonathan Wall of PGATour.com points out, the clubs do look similar to the Nike VR Pro Blade clubs Woods used to play.

GOLF.com has reached out to Woods's representatives and to TaylorMade. Neither immediately replied to our request for comment.