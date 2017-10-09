Sergio Garcia, TaylorMade mutually agree to part ways

After more than a decade together, Sergio Garcia and TaylorMade are no longer partners, as announced by the equipment brand Monday.

Garcia, who won the 2017 Masters in April, was recently seen competing in the Dell Technologies Championship with a Toulon putter (which is owned by Callaway) as well as a Callaway Mack Daddy wedge at the British Masters just weeks ago. Take that as you will, but as for the TaylorMade deal, it was a mutual agreement, according to the announcement below.

"Today, after a memorable 15 year partnership with Sergio Garcia, we have mutually agreed on a release from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract. It has been an honor to play a role in his performance throughout his career, including The PLAYERS Championship, 19 worldwide wins, Ryder Cup heroics and his 2017 Masters win. We congratulate Sergio on a career year and wish him all the best for the future."

As for his future, Garcia will be free to sign with any club manufacturer. Upon reaching out to Callaway for comment, brand spokesperson Scott Groyl said, "As a matter of policy we do not comment on rumors or speculation."