First Look: Ping Sigma G Craz-E and Tyne H putters

Ping is adding two high-MOI mallet shapes, the iconic Craz-E and all-new Tyne H, to its Sigma G family of putters for players who need extra help on the greens.

With 70 professional wins, including three majors, the Craz-E features extra mass in the heel, toe and rear of the head to increase stability, as well as a ball-width sightline to aid alignment.

The Ping Craz-E features extra mass in the heel, toe and rear of the head to increase stability. Courtesy of Ping

The Craz-E also has a ball-width sightline to aid alignment. Courtesy of Ping

The Tyne H is similar to the company’s original Tyne, but sports a sightline on the top rail and an Anser-style hosel to fit strokes with slight arcs.

The Tyne H's Anser-style hosel is designed to fit strokes with slight arcs. Courtesy of Ping

The Tyne H sports a sightline on the top rail. Courtesy of Ping

The Craz-E and Tyne H join sixteen previously released Sigma G blades, mallets and counter-balanced designs. Made from 17-4 stainless steel, each model showcases an aluminum insert that covers the entire face and is backed by Pebax elastomer (used in athletic shoe soles) to improve sound and feel. In addition, a milled True Roll (TR) variable-depth groove pattern produces similar ball speeds (and distance) on center and off-center contact.

“By broadening the options for golfers with the Craz-E, an enduring classic, and the eye-catching Tyne H, we’re able to introduce more players of all abilities to the phenomenal feel and full-face forgiveness of the Sigma G putters,” said John A. Solheim, Ping’s chariman and CEO in a release. “The uniquely softer feel and satisfying sound come from the combination of high-grade elastomer and fully machined aerospace-grade aluminum over the entire face. With improved ball-speed consistency and forgiveness, golfers will make more putts and gain confidence from any distance, and that’s going to bring down scores.”

Like the rest of the Sigma G line, the Craz-E and Tyne H are finished in platinum and nickel with a contrasting face color to improve alignment. Grip options include Ping’s polyurethane-wrapped pistol in midsize and oversize. In stores now. Craz-E: $215; Tyne H: $215.