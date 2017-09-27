Rickie Fowler is wearing his patriotic fever on his feet this week at the Presidents Cup, sporting custom Puma Ignite shoes in red, white and blue. The shoes have chrome mirrored soles, stars and stripes patterning, and several cool little details, like Rickie's initials stamped on the tongue and sock-liner.

Fowler is no stranger to public displays of patriotism: to broadcast his pride in representing the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he got the Olympic rings tattooed on his arm. No word yet on whether he'll add some Presidents Cup ink this week.

While you can't buy Rickie's customized version of the shoe, you can wear Puma's Ignite High-Tops in orange, black or white.

Courtesy Puma

Courtesy Puma