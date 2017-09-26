The GOLF Live team discusses whether Mickelson, after addressing some heath and focus issues, is still capable of winning on the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson’s contract with Callaway that has spanned more than a decade will now continue for much longer.

The golf equipment brand announced Tuesday that Mickelson, 47, will play its equipment for the rest of his competitive playing career. The deal began in 2004, and includes half of his PGA Tour victories and four of his five major championships.

"Our long association has been hugely important to my career and this extended agreement is a great honor," Mickelson said. "We’ve enjoyed close personal and working relationships for 13 years and I’m very grateful that it will continue through my playing days and beyond."

Mickelson’s competitive playing career, as is the case with many professional golfers, sits without a defined end. It appears, however, that he will have a defined equipment company supplying him throughout.