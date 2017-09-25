Wally Uihlein will step down as Acushnet president and CEO, remain on Board of Directors

Do all the adjustability options on your new Titleist 917D2 driver have you stumped? We can help. Here's how to adjust your club to match your swing.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. announced today that current president and CEO Wally Uihlein is retiring effective January 1, 2018. Uihelin has been with the company since 1976 and a senior executive (and major player in the golf industry) since 1995. According to the company's release, Uihlein will continue with the company as a member of the Acushnet Board of Directors and Advisor to the Chairman.

Wally Uihlein poses for a photograph with his son Peter Uihlein during practice prior to the start of the 2013 DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images

Taking over as new president and CEO will be current COO, David Maher, who has been with the company since 1991. Before becoming COO in 2016, Maher was Senior Vice President, Titleist Worldwide Sales and Global Operations and before that he was VP, Titliest U.S Sales.

During Uihlein's run a number of exceptional products were developed at Titleist, most notably the massively successful Pro V1 franchise, which started in 2001 with the original Pro V1. Scotty Cameron putters and Bob Vokey wedges also came to the forefront during the Uihlein era.