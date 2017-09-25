Winner's Bag: The gear Justin Thomas used to win $10 million at East Lake

Justin Thomas finished second at the Tour Championship on Sunday, which gave him enough points to win the FedEx Cup. Xander Schauffele won at East Lake.

Justin Thomas capped off an incredible season Sunday by capturing the FedEx Cup. While he fell short of winning the Tour Championship at East Lake (he finished one shot behind winner Xander Schauffele), he racked up enough points in the season and the Playoffs to take home the $10 million bonus for the first time. Here's a complete list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F2 (15°), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 shaft, Titleist 917 Fd (18°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC9 Tour Spec shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist Prototype 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 60°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon