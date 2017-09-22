FIRST LOOK: Tour Edge Exotics CBX Blade irons and CBX wedge

Tour Edge is adding the Tour-level CBX Blade and CBX wedge to its top-end Exotics family for players who want maximum versatility in the fairway and around the greens. The muscleback Exotics CBX Blade showcases a narrow sole, thin topline, squared-off toe and minimal offset to help shape the ball with confidence, while the Exotics CBX wedge boasts a classic profile and thin topline. Both models have precision-milled grooves for consistency and spin, and are triple-forged from Japanese carbon steel for an ultra-smooth feel at impact.

"When you are in my line of work as a master club maker and designer, the blade is the ultimate test meeting the standards for pureness in the look and feel of the clubs," said Tour Edge’s president and head club designer David Glod of the irons in a release. "The CBX checks every box and came out as our highest performing Exotics blade."

In addition, the Exotics CBX wedge features a new "DG Method" grinding process—named for David Glod—which eliminates bounce from the heel and toe to allow golfers to play with an open or closed face. Progressive groove designs also optimize spin for specific shots— the lower lofts (50°-52°) have deeper, narrower grooves, while the higher lofted ones (54°-60°) have wider grooves to control shots closer to the green.

The Exotics CBX Blade will be available in 3-AW with True Temper XP 95, True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT and KBS Tour steel shafts and UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts (set of 8: $1,000, steel; $1,200, graphite). The Exotics CBX wedge comes in 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60° lofts with a True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shaft ($125 each).