New Titleist DT TruSoft golf ball maintains soft feel with improved distance

Two years ago when Titleist first introduced the DT TruSoft it was the softest Titleist ball ever. The new DT TruSoft ($21.99/dozen) is still the company's softest, but it's also longer and better around the greens.

The biggest change to the design is a new, larger low compression TruTouch core that produces more ballspeed, low spin, and distance, while maintaining a very soft feel. In addition, a soft TruFlex cover enhances short game spin and playabilty in scoring situations while advanced aerodynamics produce a piercing trajectory for improved performance in windy conditions.

The new Titleist DT TruSoft ball. Courtesy of Titleist

Available in both white and optic yellow, the new DT TruSoft is produced in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and provides the same level of consistency from ball to ball as all other Titleist golf models.

The new Titleist DT TruSoft is available in both white and yellow. Courtesy of Titleist

The DT TruSoft is available at retail starting today, September 21.