Titleist unveils low-bounce Vokey AD-sixty wedge for skilled players

For those looking for a low-bounce wedge designed with Tour players in mind, the new Vokey Design AD-sixty ($250) is right up your alley. Created by Aaron Dill, who has spent the last decade learning from Bob Vokey himself, the new AD-sixty was designed to provide optimum performance in firm and fast conditions where higher bounce can actually be problematic. In this case, Dill removed some material from the sole of the L grind 60-degree Vokey wedge, allowing players to produce higher trajectories from firmer turf and sand. The design does require more expertise than a standard bounce model, but will appeal to more accomplished players who are precise in their short game play. Like all Vokey SM6 wedges, the limited edition AD-sixty features TX4 groove technology and a progressive CG design for enhanced consistency and distance control.

The new Titleist Vokey AD-sixty wedge. Courtesy of Titleist

"The AD-sixty will be very different than the low bounce 60-06K. It will flight higher and have less bounce in most situations, which makes it a great option for firm conditions and firmer bunkers," Dill says. "This wedge is most similar to the L Grind (60.04) but it has a lower bounce angle in the front, which makes it sit closer to the ground. With the ribbon removed, players may also notice a somewhat smoother feel and a faster glide through the rough."

Another view of the Vokey AD-sixty wedge. Courtesy of Titleist

Available on September 20 through WedgeWorks on Vokey.com, the AD-sixty comes standard with a brushed nickel finish, 60-degrees of loft and 4-degrees of bounce, and can be customized with shaft choice, grip, shaft band, ferrule, personalized stamping (up to eight characters), and paintfill (12 colors available).