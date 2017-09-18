Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman's gear at the BMW Championship

34 minutes ago
0:43 | Tour & News
Marc Leishman rolls at BMW Championship
Marc Leishman fired a four-under 67 on Sunday to win the BMW Championship by five shots over Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose.
Australian Marc Leishman captured the BMW Championship at Conway Farms GC with rounds of 62, 64, 68, 67, for an impressive 23-under-par total. Leishman's second win of the year produced a hefty $1,575,000 paycheck and gives him a realistic chance of taking home an additional $10 million for winning the FedEx Cup. Here's a full list of the gear he used in his wire-to-wire victory:
Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft
Fairway Woods: Callaway GBB Epic (15°), Callaway Steelhead XR (21°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec 9.2 X shaft
Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway Apex Pro (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts
Getty Images
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54°), Titleist Vokey SM6 (58°), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts
Putter: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide Black
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X