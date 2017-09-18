Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman's gear at the BMW Championship

Marc Leishman fired a four-under 67 on Sunday to win the BMW Championship by five shots over Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose.

Australian Marc Leishman captured the BMW Championship at Conway Farms GC with rounds of 62, 64, 68, 67, for an impressive 23-under-par total. Leishman's second win of the year produced a hefty $1,575,000 paycheck and gives him a realistic chance of taking home an additional $10 million for winning the FedEx Cup. Here's a full list of the gear he used in his wire-to-wire victory:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft

Fairway Woods: Callaway GBB Epic (15°), Callaway Steelhead XR (21°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec 9.2 X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway Apex Pro (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

Marc Leishman pulls a club from his bag in the 18th fairway during the final round of the BMW Championship. Getty Images

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54°), Titleist Vokey SM6 (58°), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide Black

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

