Tour Edge unveils new Exotics CBX Iron-Wood

Aimed at players who want hybrid-like performance with the feel of a forged iron, the new Tour Edge Exotics CBX Iron-Wood ($199 stainless, $249 black pearl) is available in 2 (17°), 3 (19°), 4 (22°), and 5 (25°) models. Big distance comes from a new cup face design and hollow clubhead that maxes out COR and ballspeed at impact, while iron-length shafts (shorter than standard hybrids) improve accuracy. The new "L" cup face design and thinner leading edge also help produce more flex across a larger area of the clubface, providing enhanced performance and more distance retention on miss-hits.

The new Tour Edge Exotics CBX Iron-Wood with a limited edition black pearl finish. Courtesy of Tour Edge

Other features of the new CBX Iron-Wood include forged construction for improved feel, a rounded sole for versatility from a variety of lies, and a beveled leading edge that improves turf interaction and forgiveness.

Stock shafts include Project X HZRDUS and Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core. Both standard silver and limited black pearl finishes are available. You can expect the CBX Iron-Wood to hit retail on September 12th.