Callaway announces new Epic Star driver, woods and irons

The new Epic Star line provides the same level of performance as the massively successful standard Epic line but in an ultra-premium, lightweight package aimed at slower swingers or those who just want more distance.

The Epic Star driver ($699) is built with the same impressive technologies as the standard Epic driver, including Jailbreak, which stiffens the body and increases face flex for more ballspeed and distance. Another notable feature is an ultra-light exo-cage construction with a 9.7g triaxial carbon crown for a lower CG, higher launch, and longer distance.

Callaway Epic Star driver. Courtesy of Callaway

The main differences in the Epic Star versus the standard Epic are a lighter sliding weight in the sole (11g vs. 17g in the standard Epic), a fixed hosel that saves another 7g over the OptiFit hosel, an ultra-light 39g Mitsubishi Grand Bassara shaft, and a lightweight Golf Pride grip. The result is a driver that weighs approximately 20g-25g less than standard (286g), leading to higher swingspeed and distance. The Epic Star will be available in 10.5° and 12° lofts.

Callaway Epic Star fairway wood. Courtesy of Callaway

Epic Star fairway woods ($399) and hybrids ($299) will also be available, and in a similar ultra-premium, lightweight package as the driver. Features include ultra-light triaxial carbon crown, fixed lightweight hosel, next-generation face cup technology for increased ballspeed, and ultra-lightweight Mitsubishi Bassara shafts (49g in the fairways, 55g in the hybrids).

The Epic Star fairways will be available in 3 (15°), 5 (18°), and 7 (21°) while the hybrids will be available in 3 (18°), 4 (20°), and 5 (23°) models.

Callaway Epic Star hybrid. Courtesy of Callaway

Just like the woods the new Epic Star irons ($300 per club) are also ultra-premium and lightweight, and geared for maximum clubhead speed and distance. Like the standard Epic irons, the Epic Star feature Exo-cage construction and next-generation 360 cup face technology, which combine to provide maximum COR and speed at impact. A lightweight hollow hosel helps move the CG closer to the middle of the clubface for improved feel and overall performance. Utilizing tungsten in the internal structure of the clubhead further optimizes CG locations (lower in the longer irons and slightly higher in the shorter irons) provides easier launch when needed and more accuracy where appropriate.

Callaway Epic Star iron. Courtesy of Callaway

Like the Epic Star woods, the irons come standard with Ultra-light (55g) Mitsubishi Grand Bassara graphite shafts. The Epic Star irons, with a new black PVD finish, come in 4-9, PW, AW, GW, and SW.

All Epic Star clubs will be available for pre-order on 9/22 and available at retail on 9/29.