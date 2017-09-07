GOLF.com's Jeff Ritter and Sean Zak discuss the exciting finish of the 2017 PGA Championship, where Justin Thomas claimed his first major victory.

To the [major champion] victor goes the [major champion] spoils. Just ask Justin Thomas. The PGA Championship winner received a surprise gift from Michelle Wie, who hooked Thomas up with a pair of red, white and blue Nikes for the Presidents Cup later this month. Sure, the kicks will help fit any Presidents Cup outfit, but the best part of the shoes is written on the heel: Major Champ.

Big shoutout to wiezy @themichellewie for these sick shoes! Looks like I have some perfect kicks for @PresidentsCup! #USA pic.twitter.com/oYkH1DxcKZ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 7, 2017

Does it get any simpler? Nope. Win a major and you can talk about it all you want. These shoes might have been some years in the making, though. As JT has demonstrated on Twitter, he’s a bit of a sneaker head, and has always been a fan of Wie’s shoe game.