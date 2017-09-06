TaylorMade unveils new ultra-forgiving M CGB irons

This year's Farmers Insurance Open champion talks turning pro, his go to shot, and winning his first tournament as a professional.

The original CGB Max irons, which were introduced about ten years ago, provided awesome distance and forgiveness and were undeniably groundbreaking at the time. Since then, the engineers at TaylorMade have made some significant technological advances, to say the least. As a result the new M CGB irons ($1,199 steel, $1,399 graphite) are potential game-changers for a wide variety of players.

A look at the face of the TaylorMade M CGB iron. Courtesy of Taylormade

The key goal of the M CGB design is to produce maximum distance for every iron in the set while also providing maximum forgiveness on shots struck all over the clubface. To fulfill what sounds like a daunting task, the M CGB irons are built with exceptionally thin clubfaces (less than 2mm) to push COR and ballspeed limits, making them the fastest irons TaylorMade has offered to date. An extremely low CG location further aids with distance by promoting high launch and trajectory throughout the set with optimized spin rates.

A look at some of the new technology behind the M CGB irons. Courtesy of Taylormade

To produce exceptional forgiveness, a multi-material construction with milled tungsten weights in the low portion of the cavity is utilized, maximizing MOI and resistance to twisting at impact for more consistently straight shots. Face slots further enhance forgiveness by helping to maintain ballspeed and distance on heel and toe strikes while a speed pocket in the thin, flexible sole does the same for strikes low on the clubface. To top off all the impressive distance and forgiveness enhancing technology, the M CGBs also feature precise head geometry and vibration dampening badges that significantly improve sound and feel at impact.

The sole and toe of the new TaylorMade M CGB iron. Courtesy of Taylormade

Stock shaft options include Nippon N.S. Pro 840 steel and UST Recoil 780 ES graphite. UST 760 ES and 450 ES graphite are also available for those who prefer lighter weights and softer flexes.

The M CGB irons will be available at retail on September 29th.