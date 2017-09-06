First Look: New Adidas TOUR360 shoe

Walk the course in style and comfort with the updated TOUR360 shoe from Adidas. Worn by Dustin Johnson en route to his playoff-win at the Northern Trust, the new version features a softer, lighter and more flexible thermoplastic urethane (TPU) outsole to allow the feet to move more naturally, while a new TPU top plate wraps up the lateral side of the shoe for extra stability during the swing.

For added support, the shoe boasts the company’s SPRINTSKIN technology, a microfiber lining in the upper to help keep feet locked-in. Other details include a more classically-shaped leather heel, a seamless toe box for a cleaner look, responsive BOOST midsole and ten low-profile cleats to handle your strongest swings. The TOUR360 will be available at retail in white/black, white/blue and black/white in early October on adidasgolf.com, with additional colorways rolling out next year; $200.