Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's gear at the Dell Technologies Championship

Justin Thomas keeps rolling as he captured his fifth victory of the year at the Dell Technologies Championship with a final round 66. Thomas's 17-under-par total bested Jordan Spieth by three strokes and gave him the lead in the FedEx Cup playoffs as well as a hefty paycheck of $1,575,000. Here's a complete list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F2 (15°), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 shaft, Titleist 917 Fd (18°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC9 Tour Spec shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist Prototype 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 60°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon