Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's gear at the Dell Technologies Championship

Michael Chwasky
Tuesday September 5th, 2017
Justin Thomas plays a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.
Getty Images

Justin Thomas keeps rolling as he captured his fifth victory of the year at the Dell Technologies Championship with a final round 66. Thomas's 17-under-par total bested Jordan Spieth by three strokes and gave him the lead in the FedEx Cup playoffs as well as a hefty paycheck of $1,575,000. Here's a complete list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F2 (15°), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 shaft, Titleist 917 Fd (18°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC9 Tour Spec shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist Prototype 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 60°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon

