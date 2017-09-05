Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's gear at the Dell Technologies Championship

Tuesday September 5th, 2017
Getty Images
Justin Thomas keeps rolling as he captured his fifth victory of the year at the Dell Technologies Championship with a final round 66. Thomas's 17-under-par total bested Jordan Spieth by three strokes and gave him the lead in the FedEx Cup playoffs as well as a hefty paycheck of $1,575,000. Here's a complete list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft
Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F2 (15°), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 shaft, Titleist 917 Fd (18°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC9 Tour Spec shaft
Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist Prototype 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 60°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Icon