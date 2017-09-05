Golf technology has come a long way in recent years, and not just for golf clubs. Golf bags are lighter, roomier, and loaded with more add-ons than ever before. Here are eight models that stand out.

OCTOBER GOLF GEAR STAND BAG, $180

Customization isn't just for clubs. This stand bag from the Arizona-based company features an "Accessorail" pocket attachment system (using clips and heavy-duty Velcro) that allows you to easily configure the bag according to your needs. Add-ons include a tablet holder, cooler, sunglass holder and Bluetooth speaker, as well as pockets for apparel, tees and balls. The preconfigured bag (pictured) with seven pockets in gray, black or white is $180. The "hub" is $100, while attachments run $9 to $30.

OGIO CIRRUS, $200

Ogio's lightest stand bag checks in at 3.2 pounds. A standout feature is the "Fit Disc" self-adjusting dual-strap system, which provides a custom fit and distributes the bag's weight evenly across your shoulders. There's also a seven-way top with a dedicated opening for your flatstick and an integrated handle. Seven pockets (five of them have zippers) provide storage for all the gear you need. Comes in black, blue, red and gray.

PING HOOFER, $200

Strike a pose with the Hoofer, designed to be carried either by a single strap or backpack-style. Moisture-wicking shoulder pads and a hip pad enhance comfort, while a five-way divider and 12 pockets keep gear organized. A channel runs under the pockets to allow a cart strap to pass through, so your goods are accessible on days you ride. Available in black, gray-blue, red-white-navy, black-charcoal-red and gray-charcoal-flare.

SUN MOUNTAIN 4.5 LS, $210

One of the sturdier models in the company's Lightweight Series (LS), this 4.5-pounder for the occasional rider has an integrated strap channel that prevents pocket obstruction when the bag is secured to a cart as well as a leg-locking system. Eight pockets include a full-length apparel holder and a water-resistant pouch for valuables. The exterior of the bottom pocket also has a built-in handle to help you lift it in and out of your trunk. Ten color combinations suit a range of tastes.

TAYLORMADE FLEXTECH, $210

TaylorMade's new FlexTech features a flexible thermoplastic rubber section in the middle of the base that allows it to fold and engage the stand. The design prevents clubs from crowding when the legs are extended. A five-way top and full-length dividers provide additional protection for your sticks. The eleven-pocket bag is available in white, royal, red, gray-green, gray-royal, black and camo.

TITLEIST PLAYERS 14, $230

A hinged base and legs that extend farther and wider than in previous models keep the 5.1-pound bag from tipping when the stand is engaged. Plus, three built-in handles around the top make it easy to lift, and the 14-way top makes grabbing your weapon a cinch. For storage, there are nine zippered pockets. Colors include black, navy, black-white-red, black-red, navy-red, black- blue-lime, and black-charcoal-orange.

VICE FORCE, $250

Go swingin' in the rain with this 100 percent waterproof nylon bag with YKK Aquaseal zippers on each of its five pockets. A six- way top with full-length dividers keeps sticks protected, while a strong carbon-fiber frame and large footpads provide stability when the bag is resting on its legs. A cushioned dual-strap with extra padding for your back increases comfort. The 5.1-pound Force is sold on the Vice website in black-gray and gray-neon lime (pictured).

WILSON STAFF NEXUS III, $180

Like its predecessor, the seven-pocket, 5.3-pound neXus III has a full-length external aluminum frame that enables the base and stand to work independently, so the base sits flush to the ground when the legs are extended. A new six-way top combines with three full-length dividers to prevent clubs from banging, while a double-strap and hip pad make it fit for toting. The heather- weave fabric gives it a stylish look.