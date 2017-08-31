FIRST LOOK: Titleist 818 hybrids

The new Titleist H1 and H2 ($279 each) hybrids are purposely designed to fit naturally with an iron set to optimize distance gapping and overall performance. Both models feature a high-speed Carpenter steel face insert for enhanced ballspeed, launch, and distance (the new H1 is approximately 5.9 yards longer than the previous model, the new H2 is approximately 7.8 yards longer), and both also feature an improved recoil channel in the sole for improved performance on low hits.

The new hybrids also provide impressive customizability due to an unchanged adjustable hosel design as well as Titleist’s SureFit CG system that allows for neutral, draw, and fade bias settings. 10g, 12g, 14g, 16g, and 18g weight options are available and can simply be inserted in the toe area of the clubhead for effective CG movement.

A look at the adjustability options on the new Titleist 818 H1 hybrid. Courtesy of Titleist

The H1 is designed with a larger, more wood-like profile for players looking for higher launch angles and added forgiveness while the H2 has a more compact, iron-like profile for an enhanced workability and penetrating launch.

The H1 is available in 19°, 21°, 23°, 25°, and 27° lofts while the H2 comes in 17°, 19°, 21°, and 23° lofts. Stock shaft options include Mitsubishi Tensei Pro Red, Tensei Pro Blue, and Tensei Pro White, as well as Fuikura ATMOS HB Tour Spec Blue, and Project X Even Flow Blue.

A look at the Titleist 818 H2 hybrid at address. Courtesy of Titleist

The new Titleist 818 hybrids will be available for fittings on September 1 and available at retail on September 29.